The number of people who have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea so far this year has almost matched last year's death toll, aid agencies said on Tuesday.

Figures from the past two years reveal an alarming rise in the rate of deaths on the Mediterranean.

More than 3,740 refugees and migrants drowned on their way to Europe this year as compared to a total of 3,771 deaths in 2015.

Compared to this year so far, three times as many people - more than one million – took to the seas in 2015, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

Millions of people have travelled through the Mediterranean over the past few years to escape conflict in different parts of the world and to find better prospects of life in Europe.

"This is by far the worse we ever have seen in the Mediterranean," William Spindler, spokesman of the UNHCR, told a news briefing. "You could say that the death rate has increased three-fold."