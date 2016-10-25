Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) has gained control of three more areas in northern Syria in the last 24 hours, the Turkish Army said on Tuesday.

The advance comes as Turkey pushes ahead with Operation Euphrates Shield, which was launched across the border in Syria on August 24. The aim of the offensive is to clear the area of the Daesh terrorist group and the YPG – the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Ankara decided to go ahead with the military operation after Daesh and the PKK carried out a number of deadly attacks in different parts of the country, including in the country's southeast along the Syrian border.

In the fresh offensive, Turkish howitzers shelled 72 Daesh and 15 YPG targets, Turkish military sources said.

With Turkish ground and air support, the FSA "largely secured control" over the areas of Tuways, Al Gharz and Tlatinah south of Akhtarin, the military statement said.