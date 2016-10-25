Four civilians were killed and 14 others injured in Bangui, capital of Central African Republic, on Monday in a clash between UN peacekeepers and armed men during a protest against the UN military presence, the United Nations said.

The clashes occurred as hundreds of protesters gathered to call for troops from the UN mission (MINUSCA) to leave the country.

A Reuters witness saw protesters, carrying anti-UN posters, throwing stones and shouting at the troops who responded with warning shots. There was then an exchange of gunfire between the troops and armed men near the crowd.

"MINUSCA intervened in the early morning hours of Monday to dismantle barricades erected by the demonstrators," the mission said in a statement.

"MINUSCA believes that Monday's events constitute a new attempt by enemies of peace to disturb the return to constitutional normality," it added, adding that five peacekeepers were among the injured.

The statement did not offer further specifics on the casualties.

But the president of the CAR Red Cross, Antoine Mbao-Bogo, said earlier that three protesters had been killed and six wounded by gunfire.