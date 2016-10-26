France has completed the relocation of refugees and migrants from a makeshift camp in Calais, where tents and shelters set on fire by some of its dwellers are still ablaze, a regional official announced on Wednesday.

The operation mostly went on peacefully, although some tents and shelters were torched in a last gesture of defiance as the camp's inhabitants saw their hopes of a new life in Britain vanish.

The squalid camp, known as the "Jungle," had become a symbol of Europe's faltering efforts to solve the refugee crisis.

Local opposition to the sprawling slum, along with growing criticism from right-wing politicians, finally prompted the French government to take action.

"This is the end of the 'Jungle'," Calais' regional prefect Fabienne Buccio said. "Mission accomplished."