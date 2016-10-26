Twin earthquakes jolted central Italy on Wednesday — the second registering at a magnitude of 6.1 — in the same region struck in August by a devastating tremor that killed nearly 300 people.

At least one person was reported injured in the quakes, with the mayor of one mountain town saying that many buildings had collapsed as authorities rushed to assess the full extent of the damage.

The quakes were felt in the capital Rome, sending residents running out of their houses and into the streets. The second was felt as far away as Venice in the far north, and Naples, south of the capital.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) registered a first 5.5-magnitude quake at 1710 GMT, with the second one striking two hours later.

In both cases the epicentre was near the village of Visso in the central Marche region.

"Many houses have collapsed. Our town is finished," Marco Rinaldi, mayor of Ussita, told Sky Italy television by telephone.

"The second quake was a long, terrible one," he said.

"I've felt a lot of earthquakes but that was the strongest I've ever felt. Fortunately everyone had already left their homes after the first quake so I don't think anyone was hurt."

In Rome, the quakes rattled windows and doors. The imposing foreign ministry headquarters was temporarily evacuated.

A Serie A fixture between Pescara and Atalanta was halted for several minutes when the first tremor hit.

Referee Marco Guida called a stop to the action in Pescara near the 30 minute mark but restarted the game approximately three minutes later when the tremors subsided.

In August, a 6.0-6.2 magnitude quake flattened the mountain town of Amatrice — 70 kilometres (45 miles) from Visso — killing 297 people and injuring hundreds of others.

'Like bombs falling'