The co-mayors of Turkey's southern city of Diyarbakir, Gulten Kisanak and Firat Anli, have been arrested as part of an anti-terrorism probe. The officials will be investigated for assisting PKK, which is a designated terror organisation.

People's Democratic Party (HDP), which is popular in Diyarbakir, condemned the arrests on Twitter on late Tuesday night and called on its supporters to protest on Wednesday. Small groups of people were seen demonstrating in the city in pictures posted on social media.

In September, 24 municipality administrators, who were HDP members, were removed from office for suspected links to PKK. They were replaced with state-appointed officials.