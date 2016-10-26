A Syrian helicopter barrel bombed Turkish-backed rebels in Tal Nayif village close to Dabiq, killing two and wounding five late Tuesday, the Turkish military said in a statement.

Turkey launched "Operation Euphrates Shield" two months ago with the aim of driving Daesh out of cities near Turkish borders. The operation was later expanded to drive YPG forces — the Syrian wing of PKK — to the east of Euphrates River as part of Turkey's territorial policy.

Turkey will not be deterred from its operations inside Syria after a suspected Syrian army helicopter bombed and killed Turkish-backed rebels, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.