WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime accused of barrel bombing Turkish-backed rebels
Turkey's foreign minister says the country will remain undeterred in its efforts inside Syria.
Syrian regime accused of barrel bombing Turkish-backed rebels
Dabiq, which is close to the village where the regime dropped bombs on October 25, was recently captured from Daesh. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2016

A Syrian helicopter barrel bombed Turkish-backed rebels in Tal Nayif village close to Dabiq, killing two and wounding five late Tuesday, the Turkish military said in a statement.

Turkey launched "Operation Euphrates Shield" two months ago with the aim of driving Daesh out of cities near Turkish borders. The operation was later expanded to drive YPG forces — the Syrian wing of PKK — to the east of Euphrates River as part of Turkey's territorial policy.

Turkey will not be deterred from its operations inside Syria after a suspected Syrian army helicopter bombed and killed Turkish-backed rebels, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Recommended

However, the country maintained it was not aiming to expand its role in Syria. "Let's make a joint fight against terrorist organisations. But Aleppo belongs to the people of Aleppo, making calculations over Aleppo would not be right," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara on Tuesday.

The Syrian regime has in response said that they will bring down any Turkish war planes within Syrian borders. It stated Turkish troops on Syrian soil are a "dangerous escalation and flagrant breach of Syria's sovereignty."

The Syrian civil war has displaced 13.5 million civilians and has killed at least 400,000 people ever since it began in 2011 when forces loyal to Bashar Al-Assad and those looking to overthrow him clashed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza