Russia has withdrawn a request for a carrier battle group to refuel in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, after NATO allies raised concerns.

The battle group has been sailing from Russia to the Mediterranean for the past week. It was carrying dozens of fighter bombers and helicopters which NATO said Russia could use to target civilians and opposition forces in Syria as part of its military campaign supporting the Syrian regime.

"The Russian Embassy in Madrid has just informed us that it is withdrawing the request for permission for stopovers for these ships and these stopovers have therefore been cancelled," the ministry said.

Spain, a NATO member, came under pressure by the NATO allies when said it reviewing Russia's request.

While expressing concern, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg earlier in the day said it was up to Spanish authorities to decide whether to refuel the Russian warships.