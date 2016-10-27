Belgium has reached an agreement with its regional parliaments to break a deadlock over an intercontinental free trade deal between the EU and Canada, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel announced on Thursday.

Belgium's nod to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) would pave the way for the EU and Canada to go ahead with world's one of the most significant trade deals. The delay in striking the trade deal has raised doubts about the fate of other pacts the EU is negotiating with the US and Japan.

Prime Minister Michel told reporters that the heads of Belgium's Dutch and French-speaking regions had drawn up an addendum (an additional provision) to the trade deal to address their concerns about agricultural imports and a dispute settlement system.

In a tweet, he said all of Belgium's parliaments are now able to approve the agreement by Friday.

The addendum will still require Canada's approval as well as that of 27 other EU states that have already endorsed CETA.

The breakthrough comes after a signing ceremony for CETA which was due to be held on Thursday was cancelled after Belgium's French-speaking region of Wallonia vetoed the pact.

Belgium's federal system requires its national government to get approval from all its regional parliaments before it inks the deal.