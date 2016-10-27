Two Yazidi women who escaped sexual enslavement by the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq were awarded Europe's Sakharov human rights prize on Thursday.

Nadia Murad and Lamiya Aji Bashar have campaigned for human rights since their escape.

Daesh abducted them along with other women when it overran Kocho village in Iraq's northwestern district of Sinjar in August 2014.

The Yazidis belong to a secretive religious sect whose beliefs combine elements of several ancient Middle Eastern beliefs. Daesh consider Yazidis to be heretics.

Murad, now aged 23, was held in Mosul but escaped her captors in November 2014. She reached a refugee camp and eventually made her way to Germany.

She has since become active as an advocate for the Yazidis, as well as a campaigner for refugees and women's rights. She has also campaigned against human trafficking. Murad has called for the massacre of Yazidis to be recognised as a genocide.

She previously won the Václav Havel human rights prize awarded by the Council of Europe.