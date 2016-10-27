After failed efforts to sell the company, Twitter on Thursday announced plans to lay off 9 percent of its global workforce and to discontinue Vine - a video app launched in 2013 - in pursuance of what it believes to be a path to growth and profitability.

Although the job cuts as part of Twitter's broader restructuring will affect over 300 employees, the company said under the new plan it expected to reach profitability for the first time in 2017.

Analysts however remain doubtful about Twitter's outlook for expansion, expressing concerns about its ability to entice users beyond its core base.

Twitter's decision came after it posted a net loss of $103 million for the third quarter, compared with a $132 million loss for the same period last year.

"We see a significant opportunity to increase growth as we continue to improve the core service," Twitter's chief executive Jack Dorsey said in the earnings report.

"We have a clear plan, and we're making the necessary changes to ensure Twitter is positioned for long-term growth."

Twitter's revenues have, however, grown eight percent to $616 million, most of that from advertising.