BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Twitter to lay off 9 percent of staff and close Vine
Twitter announces plans to drop 300 employees in a decision that comes after its efforts to sell the social networking site failed.
Twitter to lay off 9 percent of staff and close Vine
Twitter posted a net loss of $103 million for the third quarter, compared with a $132 million loss for the same period last year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2016

After failed efforts to sell the company, Twitter on Thursday announced plans to lay off 9 percent of its global workforce and to discontinue Vine - a video app launched in 2013 - in pursuance of what it believes to be a path to growth and profitability.

Although the job cuts as part of Twitter's broader restructuring will affect over 300 employees, the company said under the new plan it expected to reach profitability for the first time in 2017.

Analysts however remain doubtful about Twitter's outlook for expansion, expressing concerns about its ability to entice users beyond its core base.

Twitter's decision came after it posted a net loss of $103 million for the third quarter, compared with a $132 million loss for the same period last year.

"We see a significant opportunity to increase growth as we continue to improve the core service," Twitter's chief executive Jack Dorsey said in the earnings report.

"We have a clear plan, and we're making the necessary changes to ensure Twitter is positioned for long-term growth."

Twitter's revenues have, however, grown eight percent to $616 million, most of that from advertising.

Recommended

The company's monthly active users rose only modestly to 317 million from 313 million in the prior quarter -- a growth pace that has prompted concerns over Twitter's ability to keep up in the fast-moving world of social media.

Twitter said the restructuring "is intended to create greater focus and efficiency to enable Twitter's goal of driving toward (net) profitability in 2017."

Even though the company has never posted a profit, Dorsey said the latest quarterly results show upbeat signs.

"The key drivers of future revenue growth are trending positive, and we remain confident in Twitter's future," he said.

Twitter was widely reported to be in talks to find a buyer, and it held meetings with Google parent Alphabet and cloud computing giant Salesforce.

But no deal materialised, with Salesforce saying that Twitter was not a good fit for the group.

Separately, Twitter said it would be discontinuing its looping video application Vine in the coming months while noting that users would "still be able to watch all the incredible Vines that have been made" to date.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests