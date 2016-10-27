Turkey on Wednesday said it would continue its military operations in Syria until Daesh is expelled from the town of al-Bab, despite a warning

from militants allied to regime leader Bashar al-Assad.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield two months ago to drive Daesh terrorists from its border and prevent PKK's Syrian branch of PYD from gaining ground in their wake.

As Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army push south towards al-Bab, a Daesh-held town 35 km northeast of Aleppo, they face confrontation with both PYD and pro-Assad forces.

The field commander of the forces allied to Syrian regime leader Assad- which include the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Iraqi militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards - warned Turkey any advance towards their positions north and east of Aleppo would be met "decisively and with force."

The commander, who was not identified by name, nationality or affiliation, made the comments during a tour of frontlines to the north of Aleppo in a written statement sent to Reuters.

They came a day after what the Turkish military said was a barrel bomb attack on the rebels its backs by a Syrian helicopter.