Syria descended into civil war in 2011, after regime leader Bashar al Assad launched a crackdown on protesters who were demanding more freedom, democratic reforms and an end to corruption and repression. Since then, the ancient city of Aleppo has been a major battleground in the conflict.

The Syrian regime, backed by the Russian military, Iran's Revolutionary Guards and an array of Shia militias, have been attacking the city for months to drive out opposition groups.