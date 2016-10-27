WORLD
3 MIN READ
A photographic journey of life under siege in Aleppo
Shelling and bombings have become a part of daily life for civilians living in a war zone.
The Syrian regime and Russia have stepped up their air strikes on the country's largest city in the past few months, killing hundreds of people including scores of children. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2016

Syria descended into civil war in 2011, after regime leader Bashar al Assad launched a crackdown on protesters who were demanding more freedom, democratic reforms and an end to corruption and repression. Since then, the ancient city of Aleppo has been a major battleground in the conflict.

The Syrian regime, backed by the Russian military, Iran's Revolutionary Guards and an array of Shia militias, have been attacking the city for months to drive out opposition groups.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
