Celebrity-donated jeans auctioned for refugees
The money raised from the auction will be distributed to refugees who have fled Africa and the Middle East.
Some of the creations by Johny Dar on auction at the Saatchi Gallery in London. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2016

Celebrity-donated jeans, hand-painted by artist Johny Dar, are being sold in an online auction, to raise money for refugees.

The New York-based charity International Rescue Committee is using the money raised from the auction for refugees who have fled Africa and the Middle East.

British model Kate Moss and American actress Sharon Stone are just some of the celebrities who have donated a pair of their designer jeans.

All 100 pairs of Dar's colourful collection titled, 'Jeans for Refugees', is currently on display in London's Saatchi Gallery until Sunday, October 30.

"He watched the refugee crisis unfold, very silently, but very much brewing something, you know, wanting to act," said Dar's spokeswoman, Kashi Money.

The auction started ten months ago with the first donation, Sharon Stone's jeans, which got bids of over $6,100.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
