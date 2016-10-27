WORLD
2 MIN READ
Old school emojis to hang alongside Picasso
Emojis have now attained the status of art and will be displayed in a permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Old school emojis to hang alongside Picasso
The set of 176 original emoji characters which have been donated to the Museum of Modern Art in New York City are seen in an undated handout image. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2016

Emojis of smiley faces and images of food and cats designed nearly 20 years ago by Japanese phone company NTT DoCoMo used in digital messages worldwide, have now attained the status of art.

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York on Wednesday said it had acquired the license to display the emojis in its permanent collection alongside works by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock.

NTT DoCoMo developed the original set of 176 emojis and released them for cellphones and pagers in 1999.

The original set is the blueprint for emojis widely used today, and they expanded the ways to communicate using limited screen space available on devices of the time.

Recommended

Part of the museum's mission had always been to collect and display timeless art and design, according to Paola Antonelli, a senior curator at the museum.

"Emojis as a concept go back in the centuries, to ideograms, hieroglyphics, and other graphic characters, enabling us to draw this beautiful arch that covers all of human history," Antonelli said in a statement.

The emoji display comes six years after MoMA made headlines when it added the @ symbol used in email addresses and on social media to its collection, citing its "design power."

It's unclear how the emojis would be displayed at MoMA, but the installation is due to open in early December.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza