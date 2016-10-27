As the civil war raged on in Syria in 2013, George Sabra, a veteran political activist and leading opposition figure, gathered dozens of opposition leaders in Istanbul.

They had come to discuss a joint response to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's attacks on opposition-held cities.

It was significant for men from varying backgrounds to assemble for a shared cause. Among them were leftist politicians, as well as battle-hardened militant commanders.

It was not their love for Sabra that compelled them to step away from the battlefield. The main attraction was a foreign minister from a Gulf country.

That didn't bother Sabra, head of the Syrian National Council (SNC), who had spent more than a decade in Assad's prisons.

However, by the end of the meeting, Sabra was agitated. No decision had been made. People made chit chat, had dinner, and left.

"So I ask the minister: Wasn't the purpose of the meeting to negotiate a consensus?" he recalled in an interview with TRT World, referring to his interaction with a Qatari minister.

The minister didn't say anything but just looked at him. "It was a glance that said, 'Oh George, I am not foolish enough to give control of these people to you.' I knew then that things are not in our control."

The SNC, which was formed after the civil war erupted in 2011, is just one of dozens of opposition political organisations active in Syria. Most of the leadership, like Sabra - a Christian who once wrote Arabic scripts for the popular kids' show Sesame Street - live in exile.

Those fighting in cities such as Aleppo affiliate themselves with one of such political organisations.

But the commanders on the ground have closer ties to international governments that supply them with arms and money than their fellow Syrians, says Sabra.

The complex Syrian conflict has drawn in many countries. Russia and Iran are backing Assad's regime – both militarily and economically.

Opposition groups get support from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, France and a few other countries.

"Our friends – the countries supporting us – want direct contact with fighters," said Sabra. But attempts made by the opposition leaders to become a go-between have so far failed.

So who represents the Syrian people?

Sabra insists SNC is the true representative of the people. So do the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces and the National Coordination Committee. Then there are Kurds and a High Negotiations Committee.

Again, it's the foreign powers that have more say in the matter. In November 2012, then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton dismissed the SNC as an unpopular leader of the opposition.

Similarly, the National Coalition was formed in Doha. Its first leader resigned within a few months while protesting the interference of foreign governments.