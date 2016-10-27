Colombia's National Liberation Army or ELN rebels have begun the process of releasing a hostage at the center of a dispute threatening planned peace talks with the government, a top official said Thursday.

Earlier during the day, Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos had said he is delaying peace talks with ELN, the country's second largest rebel group, unless they first release a former congressman, Odin Sanchez, who has been held hostage for the past six months.

The talks' opening had been planned for Thursday in Quito.

"We have been informed by the Red Cross that the operation to free (hostage ex-lawmaker Odin Sanchez) has begun," said Juan Camilo Restrepo, the government's chief negotiator for the talks.

Restrepo said he believed the hostage handover would be completed by November 3, when the first round of actual negotiations had been scheduled to begin.

"The government celebrates this news, and notes this operation, which it hopes will come to a satisfactory conclusion," he said.