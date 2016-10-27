A man with an axe destroyed US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday in a video protest over sexual assault allegations.

The protester who identified himself as Jamie Otis, dressed in city construction worker overalls, can be seen on footage posted to YouTube and several other websites hacking away the gold lettering and camera logo from the tribute.

Otis calmly explains he is "terribly upset" with 70-year-old Trump, who denies claims by almost a dozen women that he groped or was sexually aggressive toward them.

"Four of my family members were sexually assaulted," he says in the video, an amateur clip which appeared to show at least one professional crew filming the incident.

The man told a local news agency he had originally intended to remove the entire star from the sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard.

He said he was going to auction it and donate the proceeds to Trump's alleged victims — every single one of whom the real estate tycoon has vowed to sue after the November 8 election — but was unable to lift the slab.

"It was very difficult. The stone was like marble — hard to get through," he said about an hour after the 5:45 am attack on the star, awarded in 2007 for Trump's work on "The Apprentice."

He added that he planned to surrender to police, either Wednesday or Thursday, but was still working out arrangements with his attorney.

"I'm not frightened of jail and I'm certainly not frightened of Mr Trump," he said, claiming to have been arrested around two dozen times for protesting various causes.