WORLD
3 MIN READ
All EU countries approve free trade deal with Canada
The deal, commonly known as CETA, or the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, has been called a milestone which is hoped will boost EU-Canada trade by 20 percent.
All EU countries approve free trade deal with Canada
The deal is likely to take effect next year, some eight years after talks began, as long as the European Parliament also votes in favour. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2016

The 28 member countries of the European Union on Friday approved a free trade deal with Canada hours after the parliament of Belgium's French-speaking Wallonia region voted in favour of the agreement, the EU presidency has said in a statement.

The deal, commonly known as CETA, or the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, has been dubbed a milestone which is hoped will boost EU-Canada trade by 20 percent.

The EU is Canada's second-largest trading partner, with trade volume between the country and the union worth 63.5 billion euros in 2015, according to official figures.

"I am delighted to confirm that the EU is ready to sign the comprehensive economic and trade agreement with Canada," Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia, which currently holds the EU presidency, said.

"It represents a milestone in the EU's trade policy and our commitment to it," he added.

The announcement came shortly after Belgian regional parliaments approved the deal, clearing the way for the EU to sign the pact after two weeks of fraught talks that threatened the bloc's credibility.

Lawmakers for the region of Wallonia, which led resistance to the accord, voted 58 for and five against after other Belgian politicians dealt with their concerns in weeks of tough negotiations.

Recommended

CETA must be signed and then ratified by the parliaments of all 28 EU member states, and in some cases – as in that of Belgium – by their regional governments.

The agreement could partially enter into force next year, some eight years after talks began, as long as the European Parliament also votes in favour.

EU-Canada summit

European Council President Donald Tusk said that the EU and Canada will hold a summit on Sunday to sign the deal.

The summit will be held in Brussels and the signing ceremony will take place at midday, a spokesman for the European Council added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza