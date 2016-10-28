England's Football Association has launched an inquiry into violence which marred Wednesday's League Cup tie between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London Stadium.

In scenes which were a throwback to the hooliganism that blighted English football at the end of the last century, bottles and coins were thrown, seats ripped up and stewards struggled to control rival fans seeking to confront each other.

Violence was also present outside the stadium, where riot police intervened as supporters clashed on their way back to the London Underground.

The footage above shows a Turkish man named Abbas Solak protecting a young fan from attackers after clashes broke out.

"West Ham United and London Stadium are finalising the identification of 200 individuals who will receive stadium bans, having been involved in incidents of disorder during West Ham's EFL Cup victory over Chelsea," West Ham said in a statement.

"Rapid progress has been made in the investigation with extensive CCTV footage being shared with West Ham United, London Stadium partners and the Metropolitan Police.

"Banning notifications will be issued for offences ranging from the use of abusive and offensive language to missile throwing."

West Ham won the fourth-round tie 2-1, but the crowd trouble dominated the headlines.

"Fantastic result last night. The team were exceptional & atmosphere electric. Shame that a few marred the occasion," West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady tweeted.