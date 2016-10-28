The dismantling of the Calais refugee camp, also know as 'the jungle', has left refugees with no place to go, a number of them unaccompanied minors.

The refugee camp was dismantled and shutdown earlier this week, leaving 200 unsupervised children sleeping rough around the port town, even though some 1,451 minors have been housed separately near the camp.

"You can't say the operation is over when there are people left," said Anne-Louise Coury, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) coordinator in Calais.

"The state still has a serious obligation towards migrants who are minors."

The fate of several dozen children remained of concern late Thursday as the container camp for unaccompanied minors stayed filled to beyond its 1,500 capacity.