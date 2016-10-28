Dozens of women have been raped and sexually assaulted by Myanmar soldiers, Rohingya Muslims are saying.

The allegations come from eight Rohingya women who have gone on record with Reuters describing how soldiers last week raided their homes, looted property and raped them at gun point.

"They took me inside the house. They tore my clothes and they took my head scarf off," a 40 year old mother of seven told Reuters in an interview outside her home.

"Two men held me, one holding each arm, and another one held me by my hair from the back and they raped me."

A 30-year-old woman described being knocked off her feet by soldiers and repeatedly raped.

"They told me, 'We will kill you. We will not allow you to live in this country,'" she said.

The allegations have been denied by the president's spokesperson in an interview with Reuters.