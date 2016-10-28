An American Airlines passenger plane caught fire moments before a takeoff at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Friday, authorities said.

Flight 383, a Boeing 767 bound for Miami with 161 passengers and a crew of nine on board, aborted takeoff after a blaze broke out, leading the crew to evacuate the passengers through emergency chutes.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear but the airline said the plane aborted takeoff due to an "engine-related issue."

"We transported about 20 patients with minor injuries to several hospitals," Juan Hernandez of the Chicago Fire Department told a news conference.

He said the injuries were mainly bruises and ankle injuries incurred as passengers exited through the emergency slides.

The Chicago Department of Aviation also confirmed in a statement that the city fire department responded to an aircraft fire involving American Airlines Flight 383 and that the passengers were off the plane.