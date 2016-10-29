The newly-formed Syrian opposition launched a counter-attack against the Syrian regime and its allies on Friday in an attempt to break a week-long siege on eastern Aleppo, the opposition said.

The city has been divided for years between the regime-held western sector and opposition-held east.

The regime army and its allies laid siege to the eastern sector this summer and launched a new offensive in September that medics say has killed hundreds.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a British-based war monitor, said more than 15 civilians had been killed and 100 wounded by opposition shelling of regime-held western Aleppo.

The assault, employing heavy shelling and suicide car bombs, was mainly focused on the city's western edge by armed opposition fighters based in the countryside outside Aleppo.

It included Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, previously known as the Nusra Front, and groups fighting under the Free Syrian Army (FSA) banner.

A senior official of the newly-formed opposition said, "There is a general call-up for anyone who can bear arms."