At least eight people were killed after two suicide bombers detonated themselves on Saturday in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, military officials said.

Although there was no immediate claim of responsibility, the attacks bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram terrorists, who have waged a seven-year-old insurgency, which has killed thousands and displaced over 2 million people.

In one attack a woman blew herself up in front of the Bakassi camp for displaced persons on Maiduguri's outskirts, killing five men and wounding 11 women, the army said in a statement.