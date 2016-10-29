Iraqi Shia militias launched an offensive on Saturday towards the west of Mosul, the last stronghold of the Daesh terrorist organisation.

A spokesman for the Iranian-backed militia umbrella group known as Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces) said that the aim of the operation was to clear Daesh strongholds in the area.

He said the militias aim to capture villages west of Mosul and reach the town of Tal Afar, about 55 km from the city, with the goal of preventing Daesh retreating into neighbouring Syria.

Iraqi Army and allied peshmerga forces – backed by a US-led coalition of countries carrying out air strikes and US military personnel – have been advancing in the last 13 days on the southern, eastern and northeastern fronts around Mosul.