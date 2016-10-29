WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi Shia militias launch offensive against Daesh in western Mosul
The involvement of Shia militias in the Mosul operation after they have been accused of abuses against civilians in Sunni-majority areas has raised concerns that sectarian tensions could worsen.
Iraqi Shia militias launch offensive against Daesh in western Mosul
Turkey has repeatedly warned of the risk of sectarian conflict breaking out if Shia militias are allowed to enter Sunni-majority Mosul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2016

Iraqi Shia militias launched an offensive on Saturday towards the west of Mosul, the last stronghold of the Daesh terrorist organisation.

A spokesman for the Iranian-backed militia umbrella group known as Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces) said that the aim of the operation was to clear Daesh strongholds in the area.

He said the militias aim to capture villages west of Mosul and reach the town of Tal Afar, about 55 km from the city, with the goal of preventing Daesh retreating into neighbouring Syria.

Iraqi Army and allied peshmerga forces – backed by a US-led coalition of countries carrying out air strikes and US military personnel – have been advancing in the last 13 days on the southern, eastern and northeastern fronts around Mosul.

Recommended

But the involvement of Shia militias in the Mosul operation has raised concerns that sectarian tensions could be worsened, as these militias have previously been accused by rights groups of abuses against civilians in Sunni-majority areas.

Turkey has repeatedly warned about the risk of sectarian conflict breaking out if Shia militias are allowed to enter Sunni-majority Mosul.

The advance of Shia militias towards the town of Tal Afar, which is mainly home to ethnic Turks, has also alarmed Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday raised concerns over these developments, warning the militias against carrying out atrocities in Tal Afar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza