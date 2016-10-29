For many people talk of pirates conjures up images of aggressive men with eyepatches and wooden-legs, but on Saturday the people of Iceland decided whether to elect pirates of a different kind to the country's parliament.

These pirates – led by a female poet and internet activist, Birgitta Jonsdottir, rather than a bearded raider – are not as interested in violence as their 18th century counterparts in the Carribean, but seem to be only slightly less controversial.

Members of Iceland's Pirate Party favour radical policy proposals including total drug decriminalisation, making bitcoin legal tender, and renationalising Iceland's natural resources.

The party was established only four years ago and its origins lie in a relatively niche online movement advocating transparency, direct democracy, and reducing copyright restrictions.

But it has been doing well in the polls, leading analysts to suggest it may even win enough seats to take the lead in forming a coalition government alongside other left-wing parties – something the Pirates have already agreed to in principle.

"We think that these parties can cooperate very well... I think it will be a very feasible governmental choice," Katrin Jakobsdottir, leader of the Left-Green movement, told AFP.

The Pirates' sudden rise appears to be mainly due to the fallout from the leak of the Panama Papers in April, which revealed information about a web of offshore accounts – many held by prominent officials and politicians from all over the world.