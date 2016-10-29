WORLD
Is Daesh using human shields in Mosul?
The group is reportedly rounding up tens of thousands of men, women, and children and placing them in strategic locations in and around the city to deter Iraqi forces from carrying out military operations.
Daesh is reportedly executing captured members of the Iraqi security forces and civilians who resist being forcibly relocated. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2016

Daesh terrorists are rounding up tens of thousands of civilians in and around Mosul to use as human shields, the United Nations' human rights office said on Friday.

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, cited "credible reports" that the group are forcing men, women, and children out of their homes and relocating them to strategic locations, in what appears to be an attempt to try and dissuade Iraqi forces from carrying out operations in these areas.

According to Shamdasani, "Tens of thousands of people from their homes in sub-districts around Mosul and have forcibly relocated numbers of civilians inside the city itself" by Daesh since the assault on the city began on October 17 in order "to try to frustrate the military operation against them."

Nearly 8,000 families, of roughly six people each, were abducted in four sub-districts including Shura, she said.

Daesh is reportedly executing captured members of the Iraqi security forces and civilians who resist being forcibly relocated.

The UN's human right's office said it had received a report that the group shot dead 232 people in a single day on Wednesday and killed 24 the previous day.

Shamdasani said there's concern at the UN over reports that the militias have "embarked on revenge killings and have vowed on television that there would be 'eye-for-eye' revenge" against those believed to have sided with Daesh.

She also said some villagers have been prevented from returning to their villages due to being viewed as having supported the group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
