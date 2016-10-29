Daesh terrorists are rounding up tens of thousands of civilians in and around Mosul to use as human shields, the United Nations' human rights office said on Friday.

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, cited "credible reports" that the group are forcing men, women, and children out of their homes and relocating them to strategic locations, in what appears to be an attempt to try and dissuade Iraqi forces from carrying out operations in these areas.

According to Shamdasani, "Tens of thousands of people from their homes in sub-districts around Mosul and have forcibly relocated numbers of civilians inside the city itself" by Daesh since the assault on the city began on October 17 in order "to try to frustrate the military operation against them."

Nearly 8,000 families, of roughly six people each, were abducted in four sub-districts including Shura, she said.