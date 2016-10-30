Several thousand Moroccans on Sunday attended the funeral of a fishmonger, Mouhcine Fikri, who was crushed to death as he tried to prevent a municipal worker seizing and destroying the fish he was selling.

The incident is being compared to the death of a Tunisian vendor in 2010, which sparked a revolution in the country that ultimately led to the Arab Spring uprisings across the rest of the region the next year.

According to Moroccan media, police confiscated and destroyed swordfish in Fikri's possession. Selling swordfish had been banned in the country during this fishing season.

Footage circulating online appears to show Fikri jumping into a garbage truck to retrieve the fish, before being crushed to death on Friday.

An image of his inert body, head, and arm – sticking out from under the lorry's crushing mechanism – went viral on social media, sparking calls for protests nationwide including in Morocco's capital Rabat.

Thousands of people followed the ambulance that carried Fikri's body through Al-Hoceima in the ethnically Berber Rif region on Sunday.