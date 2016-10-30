A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy on Sunday, although there are no immediate reports of casualties it did cause the collapse of more buildings in small cities already shaken by tremors in the past two months.

It was a stronger quake than the one which hit central Italy on August 24, killing nearly 300 people.

There have been thousands of aftershocks since then, including two powerful tremors last Wednesday.

Italy's emergency services reported severe damage in multiple locations in the central regions of Marche and Umbria on Sunday.

The ancient Basilica of St. Benedict in the walled town of Norcia, almost 100 kilometres from Perugia, was devastated by the quake, the monks said.

Images on television showed one side of the church reduced to rubble, and another church in the town centre also collapsed.