The European Union and Canada signed a long-delayed free trade agreement on Sunday that aims to generate jobs and drive economic growth.

The signatures took place following weeks of uncertainty due to opposition from a small Belgian region. But the deal must still clear some 40 national and regional parliaments in Europe in the coming years to enter fully into force.

"All's well that end's well," said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker after overseeing the signing of the treaty by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the heads of EU institutions.

"We have 20 ongoing negotiations and today we are fixing the global standards the European Union and the European Commission want others to accept."

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement's (CETA) passage has not been smooth. It has been in the works for seven years and was also held up at the last minute

French-speakers in Wallonia in southern Belgium, a minority likely to be affected by CETA, raised objections that stalled the deal until a breakthrough on Thursday, confirmed by regional parliamentary votes on Friday.

The Canada agreement is seen as a springboard to a larger EU deal with the United States, known as the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Treaty (TTIP), which has been the target of labour unions and environmental and other protest groups.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said TTIP talks were not dead, contrary to what some politicians in Germany and France have said, but would need to wait for the next US president - taking office in January - to resume.

Supporters say CETA will increase Canadian-EU trade by 20 percent and boost the EU economy by 12 billion euros ($13 billion) a year and Canada's by C$12 billion ($9 billion).

For Canada the deal is important to reduce its reliance on the neighbouring United States as an export market.

For the EU, it is a first trade pact with a G7 country and a success plucked from the jaws of defeat at a time when the bloc's credibility has taken a beating from Britain's vote in June to leave after 43 years of membership.