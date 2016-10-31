WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber attacks meeting of tribal elders in Afghanistan
At least six civilians killed and several others injured as suicide bomber attacks meeting in Jalalabad.
Suicide bomber attacks meeting of tribal elders in Afghanistan
No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing which took place on the outskirts of Jalalabad city [Reuters] / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 31, 2016

At least six civilians were killed and several others injured when a suicide bomber targeted a meeting of tribal elders in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, officials said on Monday.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack in the capital of Nangarhar province, where Daesh presence is widespread.

The blast occurred while tribal elders gathered at the residence of the former district governor to seek aid for war-displaced families, as Afghan forces step up anti-Daesh operations in the province.

"Six civilians were killed and six others were wounded in the suicide attack on a gathering of elders in Jalalabad," provincial spokesman Ataullah Khogyani told AFP.

Recommended

A police spokesman confirmed the toll, adding the wounded had been taken to hospital.

Taliban insurgents are active in Nangarhar, but the province also faces an emerging threat from loyalists of the Syria-headquartered Daesh, which is making gradual inroads in Afghanistan — challenging the Taliban on their own turf.

Last week, militants linked to Daesh abducted and killed around 30 civilians, including children, in the central province of Ghor, raising concerns about the group's expanding presence beyond its eastern stronghold.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza