Residents living in the capital of India woke up to the affects of the Diwali firework celebrations on Monday, in the already heavily polluted city of 16 million.

The air pollution following celebrations triggered warnings that even healthy people were at risk of respiratory problems.

"My eyes are irritated, I'm coughing and I find it difficult to breathe," said 18-year-old Delhi student Dharmendra, who uses only one name as is common in India. Because of the pollution, "I don't go out so much nowadays."

Residents were advised to stay indoors with health warnings issued for the young, elderly and those with respiratory or heart conditions.

In recent years the capital has been trying to clean up its air quality.

It has barred cargo trucks from city streets, required drivers to buy newer cars that meet higher emissions standards and carried out several weeks of experimental traffic control, limiting the number of cars on the road.

But other pollution sources, including construction dust and cooking fires fuelled by wood or kerosene, continue unabated.