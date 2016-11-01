Turkey wants the offensive on Raqqah, Daesh's headquarters in Syria, to start after the Mosul and Euphrates Shield operations are finished, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

Turkish armed forces are engaged in ongoing anti-Daesh operations in Iraq's Mosul and Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in early August along the Turkey-Syrian border region.

Kurtulmus told reporters in Ankara, "Turkey's stance on the Raqqah operation is clear. It would be better both militarily and strategically to conduct this operation after the Mosul operation and Turkey's Euphrates Shield operation are completed."

Iraqi security forces and Kurdish peshmerga forces started the offensive on Iraq's Mosul with air and ground support from the US-led coalition on October 17.

US Defence Secretary Ash Carter said that Washington expects the Raqqah offensive to overlap with the Mosul operation.

Last week the US commander in Iraq, Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, said there is an urgent need to isolate Raqqah due to concerns about the group using the city as a base to plan and launch attacks against targets abroad.