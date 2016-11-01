Syrian opposition groups and forces loyal to regime leader Bashar al-Assad may both be committing war crimes by their indiscriminate attacks in Aleppo, United Nations human rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said on Tuesday.

Aleppo became the epicentre in Syrian civil war after the Syrian regime and Russia stepped up air strikes to take full control of the city. Opposition forces have also started a fresh offensive to breach the siege put by the regime.

"All parties in Aleppo are conducting hostilities that are resulting in large numbers of civilian casualties and creating an atmosphere of terror for those who continue to live in the city," Shamdasani said during a regular press briefing in Geneva.

According to the UN, more than 30 civilians died in strikes by mortars, rockets and other improvised explosive devices on regime-held western Aleppo over the weekend.

"The reported use of ground based missiles, along with the use of armed vehicles loaded with explosives, used in an area containing more than one million civilian inhabitants, is completely unacceptable and may constitute a war crime," Shamdasani said.

The number of civilian casualties suggested the opposition are ignoring the "fundamental prohibition" of indiscriminate attacks and the principles of precaution and proportionality, she added.

UN office in Aleppo hit by 'tank shell'