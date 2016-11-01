The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) entered the state television station in Mosul, capturing the first important building in the Daesh-held city, a commander of the elite unit said.

Iraqi forces were battling Daesh on the Mosul's eastern Gogjali district earlier on Tuesday.

"Now is the beginning of the true liberation of the city of Mosul," Staff General Taleb Sheghati al-Kenani, the commander of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS), told Iraqiya state television from Gogjali.

Iraqi forces, Kurdish Peshmerga and international coalition forces are fighting in the offensive to take back the city, which is seen as the last Daesh stronghold in the country.

Staff Lieutenant General Abdelwahab al-Saadi, a senior CTS officer, said in televised remarks that the "clearing operation is still ongoing" in Gogjali, which its forces had stormed in a two-pronged assault on Tuesday morning.

"The next (step) will be towards Al-Zahra and Al-Karama," he told AFP by telephone from the front lines, referring to two neighbourhoods on the eastern side of Mosul.

Since the offensive was launched on October 17, Iraqi troops have retaken a series of villages as they move into the city from the north, east and south.

Daesh Resistance