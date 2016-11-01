More than half of the population of the United States (US) are highly stressed out by one of the most heated contests in recent years, according to a recent Harris Poll on behalf of the American Psychological Association (APA).

There are only a few days left for the US presidential elections, however this is not soon enough for some Americans who have grown tired of the full-throttle campaign and the cut-throat tactics of the candidates.

"People are always somewhat stressed during elections but I've never seen it this extreme," said Los Angeles-area psychologist, Judi Bloom.

For months on end, Republican candidate Donald Trump has harshly criticised President Barack Obama on a range of topics, such as his policies on health care, Syria or trade, deeming them a "disaster".

He has also made repeated warnings that the country would be led to "catastrophe" if his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton were to be elected.

He has also taken a stab at migrants, saying they were "rapists" and "criminals", and warned that they are trying to slip into the United States through the border with Mexico.

He also said that he wants to build a wall to keep migrants out, and that terrorists are hiding among Syrian refugees.

Clinton has been just as aggressive as her contester, saying Trump is "unstable" and has the potential of starting nuclear war for something as little as somebody getting under "his very thin skin."

She denounced him over allegations of groping and sexually assaulting women - charges he vehemently denies.

"It's a very negative campaign, with candidates accusing each other of lying, saying the election is rigged and it generates a sense of hopelessness, of 'this is the end my friend,'" Bloom said.