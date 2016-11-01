India and Pakistan on Tuesday tallied at least 19 deaths in recent firing across their disputed border in Kashmir, where the nuclear-armed neighbours are engaging in increasingly intense artillery duels.

Tension over the Himalayan region has run high since a September cross-border raid on an army base which killed 19 Indian soldiers, prompting what New Delhi called retaliatory "surgical strikes" against militants in Pakistan.

Each accuses the other of repeatedly violating a 2003 ceasefire.

On the diplomatic front, already chilly relations have gone into the deep freeze following recent tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats.

"It appears as if a full blown war is going on between India and Pakistan," said Mohammad Saeed, a resident of the village of Mohra in the region.