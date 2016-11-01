Do sugar-sweetened beverages like soft drinks and fruit drinks cause obesity and diabetes?

The answer may depend on who funds the research asking the question.

An analysis of 60 studies found 26 out of 26 papers that failed to find a link between sugar-sweetened beverages and obesity or diabetes were funded by industry sources, compared to one industry-funded study out of the 34 that did find a connection.

Researchers analysed published studies from January 2001 through July 2016, excluding studies sponsored by competing industries like dairy and bottled water.

Regulations, taxes and nutrition guidance hinge on whether these drinks contribute to health problems while opponents are keeping to question whether the drinks are to blame, the study team writes in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

"If it were truly controversial, you would expect some of the independently funded studies would not find associations," said Dr. Dean Schillinger, lead author of the analysis, from the University of California, San Francisco.

"This industry seems to be manipulating contemporary scientific processes to create controversy and advance their business interests at the expense of the public's health," the researchers write.

Schillinger is biassed and partial, argued by the American Beverage Association (ABA) in a statement, which represents the non-alcoholic beverage industry in the United States.

The ABA countered that he is a paid expert for the City of San Francisco in a suit challenging a law that would require health warning label on advertisements for sugar-sweetened beverages.

Schillinger told that he would not be serving as an expert in the suit if the ABA and other organisations did not challenge the law.