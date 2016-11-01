POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Millions of women denied birth control in world's poorest countries
The FP2020 campaign, launched in 2012 with the aim of helping 120 million women get proper access to contraceptives by 2020, fails to meet its target at halfway point.
Millions of women denied birth control in world's poorest countries
Studies show that every $1 invested in family planning services yields up to $6 in savings on health, housing, water, and other public services. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 1, 2016

Millions of women and girls in developing countries chance risky abortions and unintended pregnancies, a global initiative to provide the world's poorest women with contraception said.

The Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) campaign, which launched at a London Summit in 2012, aims to help 120 million women with no access to contraception, by 2020. The initiative is set to miss its target.

"Unless we speed up progress now, we will not fulfil our promise to women and girls for 2020," FP2020 said in a report published on Tuesday.

Now at its halfway point, the campaign has given more than 30 million women and girls access to contraception. That is nearly 20 million short of its target.

Modern family planning, such as the use of contraceptives, allows women to space births and delay childbearing, reducing maternal and child mortality. It also enhances economic development by increasing women's ability to work and invest in their children's health and education.

Recommended

The group estimates that 800 women die daily due to pregnancy-related issues, the leading cause of death for teenage girls in the developing world.

According to FP2020, there are more than 225 million women and girls in developing countries who want, but cannot get, reliable access to contraception.

However, the report added that 300 million women in the world's poorest 69 countries now use contraception, a 50 percent increase since 2003.

The success of FP2020 is crucial in ensuring global access to sexual and reproductive health by 2030, which is the target of the new development agenda adopted by the world leaders in 2015, the report further said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast