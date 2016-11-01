Millions of women and girls in developing countries chance risky abortions and unintended pregnancies, a global initiative to provide the world's poorest women with contraception said.

The Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) campaign, which launched at a London Summit in 2012, aims to help 120 million women with no access to contraception, by 2020. The initiative is set to miss its target.

"Unless we speed up progress now, we will not fulfil our promise to women and girls for 2020," FP2020 said in a report published on Tuesday.

Now at its halfway point, the campaign has given more than 30 million women and girls access to contraception. That is nearly 20 million short of its target.

Modern family planning, such as the use of contraceptives, allows women to space births and delay childbearing, reducing maternal and child mortality. It also enhances economic development by increasing women's ability to work and invest in their children's health and education.