The humanitarian response for Iraq remains "seriously unfunded," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Iraq stated on Twitter early Wednesday. It predicts the siege of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, can result in the displacement of a million people.

A day after the operation was launched to rid Mosul from Daesh, a designated terror group, UN organs braced themselves for the "largest man-made displacement crises in recent years." Since 2014, 3.3 million Iraqis have been displaced from their homes as a result of Daesh taking over parts of Iraq.

There are real fears the offensive to retake Mosul could produce a humanitarian catastrophe," William Spindler, the spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said. He cited concerns about the approaching winter and the requisite shelter kits needed.

According to the OCHA Iraq October 29 to 31 situation report, the unmet monetary need stands at $461 million for Iraq and $128.3 million for Mosul in specific. This means 45% of the $284 million Mosul Flash Appeal made by the UN in mid-October has not been met. And now OCHA Iraq predicts "funding requirements are expected to increase and winterization will be a priority as temperatures drop over the coming weeks.

As of November 1, almost 18,000 people have been displaced by military operations that began on October 17 to retake Mosul, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix system. OCHA Iraq says most of the displaced are moving in a southwards direction towards Al Qayyarah and Fallujah.