Iraqi forces, engaged in a major fight against Daesh, have advanced to within 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) from the eastern outskirts of Mosul, the last bastion of the terrorist group in the country.

Once the initial phase is over, the Iraqi forces are expected to besiege Mosul, Iraq's second largest city that fell to Daesh in 2014. The forces will then try to open a safe passage for over a million civilians still believed to be there, and breach the city to take on Daesh in street battles.

Around 50,000 Iraqi security forces personnel, Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, Sunni Arab tribesmen and Shia militiamen are taking part in the offensive that was launched on October 17 to drive Daesh out of Mosul.

Forces from the elite Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) on Monday recaptured Bazwaya, one of two Daesh-held villages that had been standing between Iraqi forces and the eastern edges of Mosul, said Lieutenant Colonel Muntadhar Salem.

"Tonight, if everything is secured, we will be 700 metres (yards) from Mosul," Salem said.

CTS forces also entered the second village, Gogjali, Staff Lieutenant General Abdelwahab al-Saadi, a senior CTS commander, told AFP by telephone.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, speaking at the Qayyara military airbase south of Mosul, said the Iraqi forces were trying to close off all escape routes for the several thousand Daesh fighters inside Mosul.

"God willing, we will chop off the snake's head," Abadi, wearing military fatigues, told state television. "They have no escape, they either die or surrender."

Many areas retaken

In the dozens of villages and towns scattered over territory retaken from Daesh over the past two weeks, civilians were very slowly returning to a life free from the so called "caliphate" that the group declared in Mosul in 2014.

Qaraqosh, which was previously Iraq's largest Christian town, saw its first mass in more than two years on Sunday.