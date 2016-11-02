WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces clear eastern Mosul and capture villages in south
Iraq's Defence Ministry says anti-Daesh coalition F-16 fighter jets also attacked five positions belonging to the group, killing over 100.
Iraqi forces clear eastern Mosul and capture villages in south
Iraqi special forces take part in an operation against Daesh in Gogjali. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 2, 2016

Iraqi Special Forces are clearing a strategic eastern district of Mosul of any remaining presence of the Daesh terrorist organisation, while forces further to the south of the city have captured four small villages, military officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 100 members of the group were killed in air operations.

Iraqi forces battling Daesh in Gogjali District said "true liberation" had begun and that major progress had been made in the offensive to free Mosul from Daesh control.

Gogjali, a district 7km from Mosul's city center, is considered to be of great importance in retaking Mosul.

"We fear that Daesh militants could attack our forces or the town with mortars, so for the safety of the families we ask them to stay inside their houses," General Abdul-Ghani al-Asadi, the top counter-terrorism forces commander, said.

Recommended

Iraqi special forces paused their advance to search house to house for militants. Sappers searched the road for explosives and booby traps left behind by Daesh.

On the southern front, Federal Police Forces captured four small villages outside the Hamam al-Alil area, over 30km from Mosul, the army said.

The largest of the four is Min Gar, some 10km west of Hamam al-Alil, spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said regarding Wednesday morning's operation.

The International Organisation for Migration said nearly 21,000 people have been displaced since the start of the campaign.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza