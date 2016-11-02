Iraqi Special Forces are clearing a strategic eastern district of Mosul of any remaining presence of the Daesh terrorist organisation, while forces further to the south of the city have captured four small villages, military officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 100 members of the group were killed in air operations.

Iraqi forces battling Daesh in Gogjali District said "true liberation" had begun and that major progress had been made in the offensive to free Mosul from Daesh control.

Gogjali, a district 7km from Mosul's city center, is considered to be of great importance in retaking Mosul.

"We fear that Daesh militants could attack our forces or the town with mortars, so for the safety of the families we ask them to stay inside their houses," General Abdul-Ghani al-Asadi, the top counter-terrorism forces commander, said.