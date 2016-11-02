South Korea's President Park Geun-hye named a new prime minister and finance minister on Wednesday, after her administration was shaken by a scandal involving a friend accused of meddling in state affairs.

Opposition parties denounced the reshuffle as a bid by Park to divert attention from the political crisis.

Kim Byong-joon, a senior presidential secretary during former president Roh Moo-hyun's administration, is expected to replace Hwany Kyo-ahn as prime minister. The prime minister's role in South Korea is largely administrative and requires parliamentary approval.

"This situation is moving pretty quickly and I will voice my thoughts tomorrow after having listened to those around me," Kim told reporters, declining to comment further.

Park named Financial Services Commission Chairman Yim Jong-yong as finance minister and deputy prime minister. Yim, who replaces incumbent minister Yoo Il-ho, has been well-regarded by policy-makers and market participants in his current role.

Neither incumbent has been implicated in the scandal, although Yoo has been under pressure from opposition lawmakers over his close relationship with Park.

The shake-up, which included bringing in a new minister of public safety and security, did little to please the opposition.