Gulf News has reported there is a clear inequality in the distribution of water between Palestinians and Israeli settlers living in the West Bank.

Palestinians are allotted 70 litres per person per day, which is below the World Health Organisation's recommendation of 100 litres per person per day.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers receive around 300 litres per person per day.

The difference can be seen clearly with the existence of lush gardens, parks and swimming pools in the Israeli settlements, which are illegal under international law.

Palestinians live in Al Jab'a, a mountain village situated in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and unlike the Israeli settlements surrounding it, the village is facing extensive water shortages.

A reservoir, pipeline and a pipe was built in 2013 by an Italian non-governmental organisation allowing the residents of the village to have limited access to Israeli water supplies.

"Before, we had to walk many times a day to the nearby springs to fill our bottles and buckets," said Omar Musa, 18, who lives near one of the reservoirs.

"I was happy when I knew I would have water at home."

But according to families in Al Jab'a the water is not enough, and they are increasingly worried that the system they use for water could be demolished because it is not officially approved.

Residents like Musa and his family fear that the reservoirs as well as their homes could be destroyed by Israeli authorities.

Construction by Palestinians is forbidden in an area covering 60 percent of the West Bank, which includes Al Jab'a.