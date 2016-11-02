Turkey's armed forces deployed tanks and other armoured vehicles to the town of Silopi near the Iraqi border.

Ankara fears that both PKK terrorists and Shia militias, which the Iraqi army has relied on in the past, will be used in the anti-Daesh operation in Mosul and stoke ethnic blood-letting.

"We are right now in a serious fight against terrorist groups, both inside Turkey and just outside our border," Turkey's Defence Minister Fikri Isik said in Ankara on Tuesday.

"Turkey must be ready for all possibilities, the deployment is part of these preparations. We will not allow the threat to Turkey to increase."

The deployment coincides with an offensive by the international coalition to expel Daesh from its stronghold in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned Turkey against provoking a confrontation.

Al-Abadi said he does not want war but that "the invasion of Iraq will lead to Turkey being dismantled."

"If a confrontation happens, we are ready for it. We will consider [Turkey] an enemy and we will deal with it as an enemy," he said.