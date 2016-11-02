WORLD
2 MIN READ
Did a Texas Commissioner call Clinton the C-word?
Self-styled "True Rural Texan" first blames hackers, then his own staff members for the offensive tweet.
Did a Texas Commissioner call Clinton the C-word?
Sid Miller, a Republican also allegedly called on America to bomb &quot;the Muslim world&quot; and compared Syrian refugees to rattlesnakes. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 2, 2016

A tweet sent out from the account of Texas' Republican Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been causing outrage.

The Texas statesman soon announced the first of two conflicting explanations for the vulgar tweet.

Later Miller's office abandoned the "HACKED" defense and released this statement through various tweets.

Miller, a "Conservative Leader in the Legislature" according to his web page, has had his share of controversy from social media posts.

Recommended

Last year he reportedly shared a Facebook post (now deleted) suggesting that the United States should nuke "the Muslim World." A member of his staff was also blamed for sharing the post.

Another post made on Miller's campaign Facebook page, compared Syrian refugees to rattlesnakes.

The top comment on that post reads "The dead ones won't bite, Sid! That's an easy one!"

Miller's own campaign page is one of the 326 which 'liked' that comment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
