The United States is continuing to talk with its ally Turkey on the role it will play in the operation to seize the city of Raqqa, a Daesh stronghold in Syria, US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

Carter's comments, made during a news conference in the US, come days after Turkey said it wants the Raqqa operation to start after Iraqi city Mosul and Euphrates Shield (in Syria) operations have been completed.

"We'll continue to talk with Turkey about its role in the eventual seizure of Raqqa, but we're proceeding now with the operation according to our plan," Carter said.

Carter said last week that Washington expected the Raqqa operation to overlap with the battle to retake Mosul from Daesh.

"We intend to go there soon with the force that is capable of doing that and enveloping the city of Raqqa... the final seizure of Raqqa, we continue to talk to Turkey about that and a possible role for Turkey in that further down the road," Carter said.

On Monday, Pentagon spokesperson Peter Cook reiterated efforts to "liberate Raqqa will begin […] within a matter of weeks." Cook said the US considered it was important to keep the pressure on Daesh while it is being targeted in Mosul in Iraq.