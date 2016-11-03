At least 20 people were killed and dozens more injured after two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided in the Landhi area of Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Thursday, officials said.

Witnesses described watching in horror as the incoming Zakaria Express train from the central city of Multan sped into Karachi's Quaidabad Railway Station and rammed into the Fareed Express train, which was stationary.

They added that the roar of the crash was swiftly followed by the screams of people trapped inside.

Officials said rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident and began using metal-cutting equipment and heavy cranes to pull all the passengers from the twisted wreckage.

Many victims were rushed to Karachi's Jinnah Hospital, where the injured lay screaming and crying while medics rushed to help them.

Some victims appeared too stunned to talk. Many had head and foot injuries, and at least one man had his leg amputated below the knee.

Casualties were still being counted but there could have been a total of up to 1,000 passengers on board the trains when the accident occurred, said Nasir Nazeer, an administrative official in Karachi.