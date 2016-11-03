A 5.0 magnitude earthquake rocked central Italy on Thursday morning, in the same region that was struck by recent strong quakes, the US Geological Survey (USGS), said.

Two quakes measuring 5.5 and 6.1 struck the area on October 26, followed by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, the biggest temblor to strike Italy for 36 years. In August, a 6.2 earthquake in the same region killed nearly 300 people.

The USGS said that Thursday's quake was very shallow, only 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) deep, and was centred 51.5 km (32 miles) southeast of Perugia.

The shallow depth would have intensified the shaking at the surface.